This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 20 May until Sunday 26 May according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.

1. Lanark Road - 20 May to 1 Nov Temporary traffic lights at Johnsburn Road, Bavelaw Green, the high school entrance, Lanark Road West and Station Loan in seven different phases over the next five months from Monday at 8am for a new water main. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Cramond Road North - 20 May to 19 July Rolling programme of two or three way temporary traffic lights with Cramond Place and Cramond Avenue closed as required from Monday at 8am for a gas main renewal. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Roseburn Terrace - 20 May to 11 August Lane closures in both directions, Roseburn Gardens and Murrayfield Place closed from Monday at 8am, and Murrayfield Gardens and Murrayfield Avenue shut from around 1 July for a gas main renewal. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Lindsay Road - 20 May to 26 May Ground investigation work for the tram extension with an eastbound lane closure from Monday at 9.30am until Sunday at 4pm. Google other Buy a Photo

View more