This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 27 May until Sunday 2 June according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.

1. Swanston Road - 27 May to 31 May Road closed and a temporary road adjacent to the main carriageway for the installation of a water main from Monday at 8am.

2. Kings Stables Road - 27 May to 31 May Road closed between Lady Wynd and the bridge at Castle Terrace and Kings Stables Lane closed from 8am on Monday.

3. Bread Street - 27 May to 31 May Lane closure for cabling work between Spittal Street to East Fountainbridge from 9.30am on Monday.

4. Boswall Parkway - 27 May to 9 June Two-way temporary traffic lights between Royston Mains Street and Royston Mains Road.

