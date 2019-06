This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 3 June until Sunday 9 June according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.

1. Kings Stables Road - 3 June to 7 June Road closed and Kings Stables Lane closed for building work from 8am on Monday until Friday.

2. Morningside Place - 3 June to 24 June Road closed with a diversion via Morningside road and Colinton Road from Monday at 9am.

3. Dalkeith Road - 3 June to 27 July Lane closures and contraflow for a gas main renewal from Holyrood Park Road to Mayfield Terrace, working southwards.

4. A720 Bypass - 3 June to 15 June Resurfacing roads and bridge repairs with the eastbound carriageway closed at Hermiston Gait to Dreghorn, and westbound from Dreghorn to Calder between 8pm and 8pm each night.

