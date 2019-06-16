Edinburgh roadworks: scheduled road closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions
This is everything you need to know about Edinburgh’s planned roadworks this week.
This is a comprehensive list of road closures due to start from Monday 17 June until Sunday 23 June according to the City of Edinburgh Council website available here.
1. Meadow Lane - 17 to 30 June
Road closed for Scottish Power cable jointing from 9am on Monday until 4pm on Friday.
2. Liberton Brae - 17 June to 1 July
Wolrige Road and Hawkhead Crescent closed due to gas main renewal, 2-way temporary traffic lights, starting 9:30am on Monday till 6pm on July 1.
3. Lower Granton Road - 17 to 21 June
Between Granton Square and Wardie Square, two way temporary traffic lights due to cabling works, starting 9:30am on Monday until 5pm on Friday.
4. Ocean Drive - 17 to 20 June
Two way temporary traffic lights at Rennie's Isle for Ground investigation works for Edinburgh trams extension. Starts 9:30am on Monday until 6pm Thursday.
