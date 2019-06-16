Don't get caught out by the new roadworks starting this week (Photo: Shutterstock)

Edinburgh roadworks: scheduled road closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions

This is everything you need to know about Edinburgh’s planned roadworks this week.

This is a comprehensive list of road closures due to start from Monday 17 June until Sunday 23 June according to the City of Edinburgh Council website available here.

Road closed for Scottish Power cable jointing from 9am on Monday until 4pm on Friday.

1. Meadow Lane - 17 to 30 June

Wolrige Road and Hawkhead Crescent closed due to gas main renewal, 2-way temporary traffic lights, starting 9:30am on Monday till 6pm on July 1.

2. Liberton Brae - 17 June to 1 July

Between Granton Square and Wardie Square, two way temporary traffic lights due to cabling works, starting 9:30am on Monday until 5pm on Friday.

3. Lower Granton Road - 17 to 21 June

Two way temporary traffic lights at Rennie's Isle for Ground investigation works for Edinburgh trams extension. Starts 9:30am on Monday until 6pm Thursday.

4. Ocean Drive - 17 to 20 June

