This is a full list of all the new road closures published for the forthcoming week (week commencing 8 July 2019) for you to plan your routes and avoid any delays

1. Castlehill - 8 July to 24 July Castle concerts with Castlehill, Ramsey Lane, Ramsey Gardens and Mound Place closed from 7am until 1am daily, with Johnston Terrace and Lawnmarket closed between 4pm and midnight on event dates (11, 14, 15, 20, 21 July).

2. Hill Street South Lane - 8 July to 12 July Road closed for cable and ducting installation work by Cityfibre between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday.

3. Palmerston Place Lane - 8 July to 12 July Road closed for new power supply by Scottish Power between 9.30am and 4pm Monday through Friday.

4. Murrayburn Gate - 8 July to 12 July Footbridge over Murrayburn Gate into Westside Plaza shut for building demolition, local diversions in place from 9.30am on Monday until 4pm on Friday.

