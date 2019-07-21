Edinburgh roadworks: scheduled road closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions
This is everything you need to know about Edinburgh’s planned roadworks this week.
This is a comprehensive list of road closures due to start from Monday 22 July until Sunday 28 July according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.
1. Canaan Lane, 22 July to 08 September
Road closed between Woodburn Terrace and Morningside Road. Diversion signed via Cluny Ave, Braid Ave and Woodburn Terrace. Begins 8am Monday and finishes 8 September.
2. Durham Road, 22 July to 26 July
Road closed between Milton Road West and Durham Drive due to network upgrade. Begins 8:30am on Monday morning and lasts till 5pm on Friday.
3. Anderson Place, 22 July to 26 July
Road closed as West Bowling Green Street due to gas main repairs. Begins 8:30am on Monday 22 July and finishes 4pm on Friday 26.
4. South Gyle Crescent, 22 July to 07 August
Temporary traffic lights for pole swap, restrcitions on east footway due to upgrades to existing telecomms cabinet and mast. Begins 9am on Monday and lasts till 07 August.
