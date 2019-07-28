Edinburgh roadworks: scheduled road closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions
This is everything you need to know about Edinburgh’s planned roadworks this week.
This is a comprehensive list of road closures due from Monday 29 July until Sunday 4 August, according to the City of Edinburgh Council website. Photos are for illustrative purposes.
1. Lawnmarket, 31 July to 25 August
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Mound Place, Ramsay Lane, Ramsay Garden, Johnston Terrace and Lawnmarket closed 5pm to midnight each week night and 5pm to 1am each Saturday night.
Google
other
2. Castlehill, 31 July to 25 August
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Castlehill closed 6pm to 11pm on 31 July, 4.30pm to midnight each week night and 4.30pm to 1am each Saturday night from 1 August.
Google
other
3. Kings Stables Road, 1 to 25 August
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Road closed 5pm to 11pm on 1, 2, 6, 9, 12, 21, 22, 23 and 25 August, 5pm to 1am on 3, 17 and 24 August, and 1pm to 1am each other night. Except for event coaches.
Google
other
4. Chambers Street, 1 to 25 August
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Chambers Street closed 6pm to 11pm each week night and 5pm to 1am each Saturday night. Except for event coaches.
Google
other
View more