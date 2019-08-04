Edinburgh roadworks: Scheduled road closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions
Here are all of the published roadworks in Edinburgh which will start this week (w/c 05 August)
Sunday 04 August 2019 07:00
This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 05 August until Sunday 11 August according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.
1. Deanpark Brae, 05 August till 08 August
Quarry Howe and car park at read of Scotmid closed due to carriageway resurfacing. Starts 8am on Monday and finishes 4pm on Thursday.
Google
other
2. Orchard Brae Avenue, 05 August to 08 August
Orchard Brae Gardens, Orchard Brae Gardens West and Orchard Brae Avenue are closed due to carriageway resurfacing. Begins 8am on Monday and finishes 5pm on Thursday.
Google
other
3. Crewe Road North, 05 August to 07 August
Off peak two way temporary traffic lights between Crewe Toll and Crewe Road Gardens due to cabling. Starts 9:30am on Monday and finishes 4pm on Wednesday.
Google
other
4. North East Locality, 05 August to 24 August
Restricted access and parking restrictions as signed on Brunstane Bank, Brunstane Crescent, Mountcastle Bank, Niddrie Marischal Road, Prospect Bank Road and Restalrig Circus due to carriageway repairs. 7:30am Monday - 24 August
Google
other
View more