Edinburgh roadworks: Scheduled road closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions
Here are all of the published roadworks in Edinburgh which will start this week (w/c 19 August)
This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 19 August until Sunday 25 August according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.
1. Bryce Road, 19 August to 08 September
Road closed to through traffic and Thompson Road and Bryce Gardens closed as required due to carriageway resurfacing. Begins 8am on Monday until 08 September.
2. Ocean Drive, 19 August to 20 August
Road closed to southbound traffic between Lindsay Road and first roundabout at Ocean Terminal due to carriageway resurfacing. Begins 8am on Monday until 6pm on Tuesday.
3. Gordon Street, 19 August to 23 August
Road closed due to carriageway resurfacing. Begins 8am on Monday until 4pm on Friday.
4. East Crosscauseway, 19 August to 01 November
Closed entirely, as well as Cowan's Close due to carriageway resurfacing. Begins 9:30am on Monday until 01 November.
