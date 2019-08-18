Don't let your plans this week get disrupted by roadworks

Edinburgh roadworks: Scheduled road closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions

Here are all of the published roadworks in Edinburgh which will start this week (w/c 19 August)

This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 19 August until Sunday 25 August according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.

Road closed to through traffic and Thompson Road and Bryce Gardens closed as required due to carriageway resurfacing. Begins 8am on Monday until 08 September.

1. Bryce Road, 19 August to 08 September

Road closed to southbound traffic between Lindsay Road and first roundabout at Ocean Terminal due to carriageway resurfacing. Begins 8am on Monday until 6pm on Tuesday.

2. Ocean Drive, 19 August to 20 August

Road closed due to carriageway resurfacing. Begins 8am on Monday until 4pm on Friday.

3. Gordon Street, 19 August to 23 August

Closed entirely, as well as Cowan's Close due to carriageway resurfacing. Begins 9:30am on Monday until 01 November.

4. East Crosscauseway, 19 August to 01 November

