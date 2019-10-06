Edinburgh roadworks: travel disruption expected due to bus lane closures, road closures and temporary traffic lights
Here are all of the published roadworks in Edinburgh which will start this week (w/c 7 October)
This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 7 October until Sunday 13 October according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.
1. The Mound, 07 October to 09 October
The Mound, Bank Street and North Bank Street closed from 12:30am to 5:30am on Monday and Wednesday due to film production.
2. Hill Street, 07 October to 11 October
Road closed to through traffic at the eastern junction with Hill Street South Lane, diversion via Hill Street North Lane due to cable connection. Starts 7am.
3. Long Dalmahoy Road, 07 October to 11 October
Road closed between Curriehill Road and Warriston Farm Road due to cable testing. Begins 7am.
4. Scotland Street, 07 October to 31 October
Road closed with Great King Street, Drummond Street and Bellvue affected due to essential work to upgrade a gas main. Begins 8am.
