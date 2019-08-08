Edinburgh's Broughton Road repaired and reopen following sinkhole closure

Have your say

A major Edinburgh road has reopened after a sinkhole appeared over the weekend.

Motorists reported that a large pothole had appeared in the roadway on Sunday, with vehicles struggling to manoeuvre around it.

BEFORE: The sink hole that had appeared on Broughton Road

Council roads officials were forced to declare part of the city’s Broughton Road out of bounds on Monday due to “carriageway subsidence”.

Following a full investigation, the roadway was closed between East Claremont Street and Logie Green Road.

Rush hour drivers were left with no option than to find alternative routes, while Lothian buses service 36 was diverted via McDonald Road and Bellevue.

One Edinburgh resident told the Evening News how he thought he'd run somebody over after hitting the sinkhole with his Volvo XC60 SUV, causing damage to his car and claiming his wife and daughter had suffered whiplash.

Repairs completed, Broughton Road was declared fully open yesterday at around 4pm.

In a tweet issued on Thursday, Edinburgh council wrote: “Big thanks and good job to our roads team who put in the hours to make safe and fix the sinkhole which appeared at the weekend.

“Issue was reported to us on Sunday, full investigated on Monday, repaired and back in business within 72 hours.”