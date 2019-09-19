Edinburgh's Broughton Street reopens to traffic after week-long closure

A BUSY city centre route has reopened to traffic after being closed for a week for resurfacing.
Broughton Street was closed on Monday last week, but is now open again following the completion of carriageway resurfacing and levelling at the York Place junction as part of the works to redesign the roundabout at Picardy Place.
Lothian Buses' no 8 service was diverted in both directions during the closure.