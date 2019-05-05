Edinburgh’s Low Emission Zone: How would you car be affected?

THE Capital’s proposed Low Emission Zone would ban diesel cars which do not meet “Euro 6” standards and petrol cars which do not match up to “Euro 4” requirements.

But how do you know if your car will fall foul of the new clean emissions test?

Broadly speaking, diesel cars registered after September 2014 will comply with Euro 6 and petrol cars dating back to January 2005 will meet Euro 4 standards.

