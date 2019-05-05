Edinburgh’s Low Emission Zone: How would your vehicle be affected?

THE Capital’s proposed Low Emission Zone would ban diesel cars which do not meet “Euro 6” standards and petrol cars which do not match up to “Euro 4” requirements.

But how do you know if your car will fall foul of the new clean emissions test?

Broadly speaking, diesel cars registered after September 2014 will comply with Euro 6 and petrol cars dating back to January 2005 will meet Euro 4 standards.

The Euro 6 diesel standard engines prevent any new vehicle from emitting more than 80mg/km of nitrogen oxide (NOx) - the pollutant held responsible for harming the environment.

Almost every new car sold since September 2015 has been Euro 6 compliant, while 2013 and 2014 models of certain popular vehicles, including the Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus and BMW 5-series also meet the standards.

Euro 4 petrol engines set similar goals for vehicle emissions, banning any new registrations from January 1, 2006 onwards from producing more than the limit.

Edinburgh City Council transport convener Lesley Macinnes said: “If you have an older car, we will be asking you not to come into the city, or pay an enormous fine.”

