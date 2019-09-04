Edinburgh's Waverley or Haymarket stations could be closed during major events

The prospect of closing one of Edinburgh's two main stations during major events has been raised by Scotland's Railway managing director Alex Hynes.

He told MSPs today: "Is it wise to keep Waverley and Haymarket open at the same time?"

Mr Hynes, who heads ScotRail and Network Rail Scotland, was reacting to the huge disruption on Saturday 24 August when thousands of people swamped Waverley after the Scotland v France rugby international at Murrayfield on the final weekend of the Edinburgh Festival.

He told the Scottish Parliament's rural economy and connectivity committee: "I'm not sure it's wise to host rugby at Murrayfield at the same time as the last weekend of the Festival."

Mr Hynes said he was already starting talks over this with Scottish Rugby.

He said "quota controls" might be needed on the busiest days.

Mr Hynes said ScotRail was continuing to get more trains, but the Festival was also "only going to get bigger".

He said that despite having more carriages available than ever before, the number available on 24 August was "not sufficient" to accommodate the number of people who wanted to travel at the same time.

He said: "We let our customers down."

Mr Hynes said part of the disruption had been caused by passenger alarms being activated three times, which brought the trains to a halt.

He said an "incident learning review" had been ordered, whose "learnings" would be published.

A ScotRail spokesperson said later: “Major events in Edinburgh and across Scotland are getting bigger and bigger, and together with industry partners we need to look at how these events are managed.

“We’re conducting an incident learning review following disruption in Edinburgh at the end of August to see how we can better manage large scale events.”

The train operator said quota controls could include special trains, ticket types and their availability and restrictions such as day and time of travel.

