Edinburgh street closed after report of person falling from building

An Edinburgh street has been closed off this afternoon following reports of someone falling from a building.

Edinburgh Police have shared a tweet which says East Market Street is currently shut "following a report of a person falling from a building."

The call was received at about 4:40pm.

The tweet added: "Officers remain at the scene and the public are asked to avoid the area."

One bystander described how the back entrance to Waverley Station is not in use and that there are lots of police and ambulance vehicles under North Bridge.

Another person at the scene said both sides of North Bridge have been taped off, as well as outside the Scotsman hotel entrance.

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene. Pic: Ian Georgeson

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, has also tweeted about the incident.

The scene on East Market Street.