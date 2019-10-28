Edinburgh traffic and travel: Delays and congestion around the city

Traffic is building in Edinburgh this morning (Photo: Traffic Scotland)

Drivers in Edinburgh are facing congestion and minor delays on the roads this morning.

Traffic Scotland tweeted that there was heavy traffic on several roads in and around the Capital, including on the Queensferry Crossing.

The A720 westbound at Sheriffhall is slow with traffic building at Dreghorn, Traffic Scotland said just before 7am.

On the motorways both the M9 and M8 were seeing congestion with the M9 slow southbound on the Junction 1 slip road with the A8, while the M8 is suffering from heavy traffic at Junction 2 going eastbound.

