Edinburgh traffic and travel news: Delays at Straiton and Ferrytoll

Traffic congestion in Edinburgh this morning (Photo: Traffic Scotland)

Drivers are seeing minor delays and congestion on the roads this morning, Traffic Scotland have said.

Traffic Scotland said on Twitter that the westbound A720 at Straiton is busy. The bypass is also busy westbound from Millerhill to Sheriffhall and Gilmerton to Dreghorn and eastbound at Baberton.

The eastbound section of the M8 approaching Junction 4 is also slow with delays of around 15 minutes while at the junction with the city bypass traffic is busy but moving. There are also delays at Junction 2 and 3 going eastbound.

The M9 is also seeing queuing on the exit slip road at Junction 1 to the A8.

There are also delays southbound from Ferrytoll approaching the Queensferry Crossing.