Edinburgh traffic and travel news: Delays at Straiton and Ferrytoll
Here is all of the traffic and travel news in and around the Capital this morning.
Drivers are seeing minor delays and congestion on the roads this morning, Traffic Scotland have said.
Traffic Scotland said on Twitter that the westbound A720 at Straiton is busy. The bypass is also busy westbound from Millerhill to Sheriffhall and Gilmerton to Dreghorn and eastbound at Baberton.
The eastbound section of the M8 approaching Junction 4 is also slow with delays of around 15 minutes while at the junction with the city bypass traffic is busy but moving. There are also delays at Junction 2 and 3 going eastbound.
The M9 is also seeing queuing on the exit slip road at Junction 1 to the A8.
There are also delays southbound from Ferrytoll approaching the Queensferry Crossing.
There is a good service on all ScotRail lines, while buses are running freely in the Capital according to the Lothian website.