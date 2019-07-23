Edinburgh traffic: Commuters face huge delays after M8 'multi-vehicle' crash

Edinburgh commuters faced major delays this evening due to a crash on the M8 road at Newbridge.

Traffic Scotland tweeted earlier that emergency services closed the M8 road westbound at Junction 2 by Newbridge - between the slip roads - because of a 'multi-vehicle' collision.

A fire service spokesman said three appliances were called to the scene shortly before 5:20pm this evening. The spokesman was unable to confirm whether any cutting gear was used.

Details of injuries are unknown but the Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Traffic Scotland tweeted again at 7:05pm to say that the M8 at Newbridge has reopened.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, also posted a tweet which says traffic is slow moving eastbound because of a collision near Baberton, adding to the tailbacks.