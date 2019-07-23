Edinburgh traffic: Commuters facing delays on City Bypass following crashes in west of city

Edinburgh commuters are facing extra delays this evening due to crashes on the M8 and the City Bypass.

Traffic Scotland has tweeted that emergency services have closed the M8 road westbound at Junction 2 by Newbridge - between the slip roads - because of a 'multi-vehicle' collision.

And Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, posted a tweet which says traffic is slow moving eastbound because of a collision near Baberton.

Another tweet by Traffic Scotland says traffic is "very busy and slow" eastbound towards Hermiston Gait to Baberton, adding: "Westbound traffic busy from Lasswade to Baberton and both directions queuing towards Sheriffhall."

Neither of the crashes are thought to have resulted in serious injuries.