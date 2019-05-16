Edinburgh Traffic: Delays after crash on Queensferry Road

Have your say

Motorists are facing delays in the north-west of Edinburgh after a two-car crash.

The collision happened on the citybound side of Queensferry Road at Drum Brae North at about 2:35pm.

A police spokeswoman said there are not thought to be any injuries and that the collision appeared to be minor.

However she said there is a build up of traffic in the area.

Edinburgh Travel News initially said that the road was closed citybound, but this has since reopened to one lane.

The tweet added: "Police in attendance directing traffic. Expect delays!"