Edinburgh Traffic: Delays after crash on Queensferry Road

Motorists are facing delays in the north-west of Edinburgh after a two-car crash.
The collision happened on the citybound side of Queensferry Road at Drum Brae North at about 2:35pm.
A police spokeswoman said there are not thought to be any injuries and that the collision appeared to be minor.
However she said there is a build up of traffic in the area.
Edinburgh Travel News initially said that the road was closed citybound, but this has since reopened to one lane.
The tweet added: "Police in attendance directing traffic. Expect delays!"