Edinburgh traffic: Drivers face delays after car leaves City Bypass at IKEA junction

Drivers on part of the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing delays this afternoon after a car left the road at the IKEA junction.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of one vehicle leaving the road at about 12:45pm.

The spokeswoman said an ambulance is either en route or in attendance but details of injuries are unknown at this stage.

The exact location of the incident is not known but Traffic Scotland posted a tweet which read: "A720 Straiton Jct - Lasswade Jct - Accident, All lanes closed Eastbound for up to 15 minutes."