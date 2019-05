Have your say

Motorists on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing lengthy delays this afternoon after a motorcycle collided with the central reservation.

A police spokeswoman said the collision happened just before the westbound on-slip at Lothianburn at about 2:35pm.

The spokeswoman said the motorcyclist is not thought to be seriously hurt but an ambulance is in attendance.

She said one lane is currently closed to motorists and that traffic is 'heavy' in the area.