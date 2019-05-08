Edinburgh traffic: Motorists warned of 'broken ladders' lying on A90

Drivers in Edinburgh are being warned to take care on the A90 this evening following reports of 'broken ladders' lying on part of the road.

A tweet posted this evening by Emily Colliar alerted Traffic Scotland to the bizarre occurrence.

It read: "Ladders in the road at the Dalmeny Junction of A90 northbound."

Traffic Scotland said they had passed on the details to Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team.

In a further tweet, she added: "The ladders are snapped in half so lying on A90 coming out of Edinburgh likely to surprise traffic given the rain not sure who can lift them?"