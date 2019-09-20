Edinburgh traffic: Multi-vehicle accident on Edinburgh bypass causing morning delays

Have your say

A MULTI-VEHICLE accident on the City Bypass was causing major hold-ups for commuters this morning.

It happened on the west-bound carriageway near the Baberton junction around 8.15am.



Police said four cars were involved but there were no reports of any injuries.

The accident blocked the outside lane, but there was debris on both lanes, slowing traffic in both directions.

Westbound traffic was said to be queuing past Lothianburn with one lane was closed between Dreghorn and Baberton. Eastbound traffic was reported to be slow-moving between Hermiston Gait and Baberton.