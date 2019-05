Have your say

Motorists are facing added rush hour delays this evening following a crash on the City Bypass near Fairmilehead.

The collision took place on the eastbound side of the A720 road on the Lothianburn exit slip.

Traffic Scotland has tweeted about the crash and said that one lane is blocked as a result.

And drivers travelling from Edinburgh to Fife are also facing delays on approach to the Queensferry Crossing this evening after an earlier collision.