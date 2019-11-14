Edinburgh traffic updates: Black ice, queues in East End and broken traffic light at Links Gardens

A broken traffic light at Links Gardens is causing delays in the city this morning, especially to Restalrig Road.

There are also queues in the East End on Sir Harry Lauder Road, Portobello High Street, Milton Road, Niddrie Mains Road and Jock's Lodge.

There is heavy traffic on the A90 Queensferry Road, which is slow citybound from Dalmeny, and Westbound from Parkgrove.

Picture: Traffic Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The City Bypass has is slow around Baberton and Dreghorn.