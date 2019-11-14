Edinburgh traffic updates: Black ice, queues in East End and broken traffic light at Links Gardens
Queues are building around the city centre.
A broken traffic light at Links Gardens is causing delays in the city this morning, especially to Restalrig Road.
There are also queues in the East End on Sir Harry Lauder Road, Portobello High Street, Milton Road, Niddrie Mains Road and Jock's Lodge.
There is heavy traffic on the A90 Queensferry Road, which is slow citybound from Dalmeny, and Westbound from Parkgrove.
The City Bypass has is slow around Baberton and Dreghorn.
There is still a Met Office yellow weather warning for ice in place, and there have been reports of black ice at the junction between Mauricewood Road and the A701.