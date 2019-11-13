Edinburgh traffic updates: Cold weather, fog on Queensferry Crossing and major disruption to Gorgie Road

Commuters are facing long delays this morning after a lorry broke down blocking both lanes of Gorgie Road between Ardmillan Junction and Gorgie Farm.

The road is completely blocked Westbound, but some small vehicles are making it through Citybound.

The breakdown has caused major disruption to city traffic, with long delays on Slateford Road from Chesser. Westbound along Dalry Road, and on both Henderson Terrace and Ardmillan Terrace.

Fog has descended on the Queensferry Crossing.

Traffic Scotland is also warning of delays on the Queensferry Crossing due to fog.

The City Bypass is also slow Westbound between Gilmerton and Dreghorn, and Eastbound at Baberton.

There are delays on the M9 around Junction 6 and 7.

An earlier incident on Gorgie Road left the it closed until 7am due to a fire at Balloons Are Taking Off party shop.

Traffic Scotland has shared the view of fog from headquarters.

The Fire Service reported that 15 firefighters attended the scene, but no injuries have been reported.