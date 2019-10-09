Edinburgh traffic updates: Long delays on Queensferry Road, Niddrie Mains Road and around Jock's Lodge

Have your say

Delays have been caused across the city this morning by roadworks, particularly on Queensferry Road and Niddrie Mains Road.

Queensferry Road is moving very slowly out of the city due to roadworks, with the citybound lanes affected as well.

There is heavy congestion westbound through Davidson's Mains and long delays on Whitehouse Road and Maybury Road around Barnton Junction with Queensferry Road.

Traffic is moving slowly on Niddrie Mains Road due to roadworks on Craigmiller Castle Loan, with westbound queues particularly bad from Newcraighill road.

There are also long tailbacks around Jock's Lodge, caused by roadworks blocking the left land from London Road to Meadowbank Terrace.

There is major disruption to Mayfield Gardens after a man was hit by a bus this morning.

READ MORE: Major rush-hour disruption after man hit by bus on busy Edinburgh road

Blaeberryhill Road in Whitburn, West Lothian, has been reopened after a two-vehicle collision around 6.10am caused police to close it.