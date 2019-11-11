Edinburgh traffic updates: Queues on Queensferry Crossing, A720 and M8
Traffic is already building in Edinburgh this morning, aided by wet weather.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 7:04 am
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 7:08 am
The A720 is busy Westbound at Sheriffhall, Eastbound at Baberton and in both directions at Dreghorn.
The M8 is congested Eastbound at Junction 3 and heading into roadworks at Junction 4.
There is congestion on the M90 at Queensferry Crossing, with long Southbound queues tailing back to Junction 1c.
There has been a collision in the Mound / Band Street area of the city, but traffic is still currently moving.