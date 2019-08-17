Edinburgh trains delayed and cancelled after signalling fault at Haymarket

A number of train services have been cancelled and delayed due to a signalling fault at Edinburgh's Haymarket Station.



The fault was reported in the early hours of this morning and engineers are currently on site working to resolve the issue.



As a result, ScotRail has announced that services running between Helensburgh Central & Edinburgh will be cancelled delayed or terminated at and started back from Bathgate.

The rail operator added that services between Milngavie & Edinburgh via Airdrie & Bathgate could also be affected.

A ticket acceptance system has been arranged with First East Bus between Bathgate and Edinburgh, buses calling at Bathgate, Livingston North, Uphall, Haymarket and Edinburgh city centre.

Ticket acceptance will also be valid on Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh Park, Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley.