Edinburgh trams announce free tram travel for Hogmanay party-goers

Edinburgh Trams have announced they will provide free tram travel to those needing a ride home after seeing in the New Year in the centre of Edinburgh.

The transport provider has said that for the fourth year in a row they will waive the need for a ticket to travel between the West End and Edinburgh Airport in the early hours of 2020.

Free trams will run every 20 minutes from midnight on December 31 until 5am on January 1.

Operations manager at Edinburgh Trams Sarah Singh said: "Over the last three years we have taken over 15,000 customers’ home during Hogmanay and we’re thrilled to be once again providing free tram travel. Stay to belt out Auld Lang Syne and let Edinburgh Trams get you home safe.”

Underbelly's Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “Once again, after the bells have rung in the New Year, Edinburgh Trams will glide revellers home with their free overnight services.