Edinburgh Trams disruption after medical emergency declared on Princes Street

Have your say

Tram users in Edinburgh city centre are experiencing service disruption due to a medical emergency.

Trams are currently running an irregular service after a medical incident on Princes Street which occurred after 5pm on Tuesday.

The nature of the medical incident remains unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams confirmed via Twitter that the incident had forced some services to terminate at the West End.

It has since been declared that trams are running a full route.

However, commuters have been advised to expect minor delays in the meantime.