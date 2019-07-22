Edinburgh Trams to run weekend night service during Edinburgh Festival

Trams will run all night long on both Friday and Saturdays for three weeks during the Edinburgh Festival.

Services will run every 20 minutes between midnight and 5:30am to keep up with festival revellers.

Edinburgh Trams will run the night service at weekends in August. Pic: Nic Hogg Photography

It will be the first time Edinburgh Trams has operated an all night service on two nights - instead of one night - at the weekends in August.

Edinburgh Trams said restrictions at Ingliston Park and Ride have been lifted on Friday and Saturdays "so no one need miss a single beat of the drum, side-splitting joke or dramatic dance move."

Edinburgh Trams operations manager, Sarah Singh, said: "For three weeks in August we see a huge surge in customers wanting to come into the city, and as festival fever begins to grip Edinburgh Trams is ready to help you enjoy the extravaganza without having to worry about getting home.

"What’s more, the cost of travelling by tram at night will be the same as during the day, with a return ticket in the City Zone costing just £3.20 for adults."

Brigadier David Allfrey, chief executive and producer at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: "Thank you! It is brilliant that Transport for Edinburgh - our trams and our buses - are making special and extra provision over the summer.

"Whether our guests are coming to The Tattoo or enjoying a hundred and one other things on an evening in our extraordinary Festivals City, it is great to know that getting home at the close will be easy."

Trams will run all night on Friday and Saturday from 3 August till 25 August.