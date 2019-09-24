Edinburgh Waverley struck by delays and cancellations due to power outage

Have your say

Trains are being delayed and cancelled due to damage to overhead wires near Edinburgh.

There are cancellations from Waverley to Tweedbank and North Berwick leaving commuters stranded until at least 8am while repairs continue.

Delays are also affecting routes between the Capital and Glasgow, Helensburgh, Milngavie, Inverness, and Aberdeen.

Disruption is due to last until at least 8am with trains leaving or arriving at Edinburgh affected.

ScotRail and LNER have said trains are returning to normal with the earlier power outage being fixed and now only affecting two platforms within Waverley.

Passengers affected by the delays are able to use their tickets on the trams between Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park, Haymarket and Waverley.

Tickets are also being accepted on the number 38 bus between Stirling and Edinburgh and on Lothian Buses.

Before you travel, check journeycheck.com/scotrail for any delays.