Edinburgh weather: Met Office warn of wintry showers and freezing temperatures for morning commutes

The Met Office has warned of potential freezing temperatures in and around Edinburgh this week for commuters.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said there will be wintry showers throughout Monday and Tuesday before skies clear for the rest of the week, leading to colder temperatures and just a five per cent chance of rainfall.

Mr Madge said: "It's certainly a cold period and. obviously, it's the first time people will be faced with much colder conditions and, at this time of year, there will be widespread frost and ice in areas so motorists should be aware."

Edinburgh in the winter. Pic: Shutterstock

He said snow is unlikely in the city with an incoming low pressure system likely to pass further south across the UK, and snow is only likely on much higher ground.

He added: "We cannot rule out snow but, by the looks of the forecast for Edinburgh and Scotland, it's probably unlikely."