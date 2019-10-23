Edinburgh's Slateford Road reopens following serious car crash

Slateford Road has reopened following a road traffic collision which caused major delays in rush hour traffic this morning.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 9:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 9:59 am
The crash happened near Lidl and the road was cordoned off

The road reopened at 9:25am in both directions however motorists have been advised that they should still expect long delays.

Read More

Read More
Major collision on Edinburgh road leaves one man in hospital and rush hour delays

The Lothian Bus diversions have now ended.

Police were called to a one-car collision around 5am and police, fire and ambulance were in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers confirmed to the Evening News that a male involved in the crash was taken to hospital, however the extent of his injuries is currently unknown.