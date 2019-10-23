Edinburgh's Slateford Road reopens following serious car crash
Slateford Road has reopened following a road traffic collision which caused major delays in rush hour traffic this morning.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 9:54 am
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 9:59 am
The road reopened at 9:25am in both directions however motorists have been advised that they should still expect long delays.
The Lothian Bus diversions have now ended.
Police were called to a one-car collision around 5am and police, fire and ambulance were in attendance.
Officers confirmed to the Evening News that a male involved in the crash was taken to hospital, however the extent of his injuries is currently unknown.