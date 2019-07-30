Emergency services called to 'distressed man' on Perth railway line - Edinburgh commuters affected

Rail commuters travelling to Edinburgh from Fife have been hit with delays and cancellations after police were called to reports of a 'distressed man' in Perth.

Scotrail confirmed on their website that the distressed man has now been taken to safety by police, but are warning passengers to expect delays and disruption on the route until around 8.30am.

Services to Edinburgh have been hit and passengers are being advised to check their journeys before they travel this morning.

A statement on the Scotrail website says: "We had reports of a distressed male in the Perth area who the police have now taken to a place of safety. We now work to get our train service back to normal.

"Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services will still be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected to last until around 08:30 today."