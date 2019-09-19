Emergency talks as holiday operator Thomas Cook reportedly on brink of collapse

Have your say

British holiday agents Thomas Cook is reportedly on the brink of collapse and is considering selling assets.

The UK's oldest travel agent is trying to secure funds by selling assets in what Sky News has described as a 'last-ditch' survival bid.

Sky News is reporting that the travel firm has been holding emergency talks this week in a bid to offload its Nordic airline and tour operating units to raise cash.

The company is facing a £200 million financial black hole after lenders demanded they secure standby funding on top of a restructuring package.

More than 20,000 jobs could be at risk, including 9,000 in the UK.