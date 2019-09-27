Eurovision movie filming in Edinburgh: Full details of all road closures for Netflix blockbuster starring Will Ferrell

Have your say

Filming is due to start in Edinburgh in the coming days for Will Ferrell's new Netflix spoof movie Eurovision.

The Hollywood star warmed the hearts of the world as Buddy the Elf and revolutionised American comedy movies with this Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

Edinburgh hosted Eurovision in the 1970s.

The movie will also star former James Bond Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams, star of Mean Girls and The Notebook.

Ferrell, who shot to fame on the American sketch show Saturday Night Live, has co-written the screenplay for Eurovision, which he researched during a visit to the event - staged in Edinburgh in 1972 - in Lisbon last year.

The actor - whose other hits include Elf, Blades of Glory and Daddy’s Here - and McAdams play a pair of aspiring Icelandic musicians “given the opportunity of a lifetime to appear at the world’s biggest song competition.”

The filming announcement comes soon after Fast & Furious 9 wrapped up a month of filming in the Capital for the latest instalment in the hugely popular movie franchise.

A number of Edinburgh roads will again be affected by the Eurovision filming but this is expected to be on a smaller scale, given the smaller film crew.

Road Closures

Royal Mile - Filming: Thursday Oct 3rd between 1pm and 2am and Monday Oct 7th 5pm-7am - The High Street will be closed to traffic between George IV Bridge and South Bridge during filming. Any bad weather will result in filming being rescheduled to Friday Oct 4th and Wednesday Oct 9th.

Scenes will involve a car driving along the High Street and, during these filming periods, the road will be closed to traffic but pedestrian access will be maintained for the majority of the time.

To have a clear shot of filming and to park equipment vehicles, parking restrictions will be in place in West Parliament Square, St. Giles' Street and the top of Cockburn Street.

Filming at night - The production crew has assured it will do everything they can to keep disruption to a minimum. stressing the crew is experienced in filming in cities during anti-social hours. They say they will only use "silent-running generators" and any lighting will be directed away from windows, with police present throughout.

Drone - For some shots on Oct 7th, a drone will be used to film the car as it drives through the streets. The drone will be airborne for about an hour each night, for a few minutes at a time and the crew say the sound it makes is "quieter than that of a bus driving past."

Schedule of Parking Restrictions

*All restrictions will be removed at the earliest opportunity as soon as filming has been completed.

PARKING SUSPENSIONS:

1. West Parliament Square - all sides - 7.30am to 6.30pm - Thurs 3rd Oct to Sat 5th Oct & 6pm to 8.30am - Sun 6th to Mon 7th Oct

2. East Parliament Square - all sides - 7.30am to 6.30pm - Thurs 3rd Oct to Sat 5th Oct & 6pm to 8.30am - Sun 6th to Mon 7th Oct

3. Cockburn St, East Side from High St to Fleshmarket Close (exc. Blue Badge Holders) - 7.30am to 6.30pm on Thu 3rd to Fri 4th Oct &

1.30pm to 8.30am on Mon 7th to Tues 8th Oct

ROAD CLOSURES:

1. High Street - 10am to 8:30am on Thurs 3rd to Fri 4th Oct & 6pm to 7am on Mon 7th to Tues 8th Oct.

2. St. Giles’ Street - 10am to 8.30am on Thurs 3rd to Fri 4th Oct & 6pm to 7am on Sun 6th to Thu 10th Oct. Access will be retained for

court vehicles.

Mound and The Hub area - Filming is scheduled to take place in the area between the roundabout outside The Hub at the top of Johnston Terrace, the Lawnmarket, George IV Bridge and the Mound on Oct 3rd, 6th and 7th.

OUTSIDE THE HUB: Thurs 3rd October between approx. 4pm and 6pm and again on Sun 6th October between approx 6pm and 2am.

RAMSEY LANE & MOUND PLACE: Sunday 6th October for approx 4hrs between 6pm and 6am.

THE MOUND: Sunday 6th October between 00.30am and 5.30am.

LAWNMARKET BETWEEN GEORGE 1V BRIDGE AND JOHNSTON TERRACE: Monday 7th October between 5pm and 7am.

GEORGE IV BRIDGE: Monday 7th October between 12:30am and 5.30am

In the event of bad weather, filming will be re-scheduled and filming could take place on Wednesday, October 9th if crews are very unlucky with the elements.

Some streets in the area will be closed to traffic but pedestrian access will be maintained for the majority of the time.

Filming will again be taking place at night, and crews have assured they will do everything they can to minimise disruption.

A drone will also be used to film the car as it drives through the streets on Oct 6th and 7th. The drone will be airborne for about an hour each night, for a few minutes at a time.

Schedule of Parking Restrictions

*These timings include weather cover and that all restrictions will be removed at the earliest opportunity as soon as filming has been completed.

PARKING SUSPENSIONS

Johnston Terrace:

1. Both sides from the roundabout at Castlehill to the steps at Castle Wynd South - 8.30am to 8.30am - Thursday 3rd to Sat 5th Oct.

2. Both sides from the roundabout at Castlehill to Granny’s Green steps - 7am to 8.30am - Sunday 6th to Thurs 10th Oct.

Upper Bow:

1. Both sides from the roundabout at Castlehill – 6pm to 8.30am - Sunday 6th to Mon 7th Oct.

2. Both sides from the roundabout at Castlehill – 6pm to 8.30am – Tues 8th to Wed 9th Oct.

Lawnmarket:

1. Both sides from Castlehill to Geo 1V Bridge – 7.30am to 6.30pm – Thursday 3rd to Friday 4th Oct.

2. Both sides from Castlehill to Geo 1V Bridge – 6pm to 7am – Sunday 6th to Monday 7th Oct & Monday 7th to Tuesday 8th Oct.

Mound Place:

1. Both sides from Castlehill to North Bank Street – 6pm to 7am – Sunday 6th to Monday 7th Oct.

Market Street:

North side in its entirety – 6pm to 8.30am – Sunday 6th to Monday 7th Oct.

ROAD CLOSURES

1. St. Giles’ Street – 10am to 8.30am – Thursday 3rd to Friday 4th Oct. Access will be retained for court vehicles.

2. Johnston Terrace from Castlehill to Granny’s Green Steps – 6pm to 7am – Sunday 6th to Mon 7th and again Mon 7th to Tues 8th Oct.

3. Upper Bow, Castlehill & Lawnmarket – 6pm to 7am – Sunday 6th & Monday 7th to Mon 7th & Tues 8th Oct.

4. Ramsey Lane & Mound Place – 6pm to 8.30am – Sunday 6th & Monday 7th to Mon 7th & Tues 8th Oct.

5. Market Street – 8pm to 5.30am - Sunday 6th to Monday 7th Oct.

6. The Mound, Bank Street, North Bank Street & George 1V Bridge – 00.30am to 5.30am – Monday 7th Oct.

Albany Street - Preparation: Monday Sep 30th 8:30am-8pm and Tuesday Oct 1st 8am-3pm. Filming: Tuesday Oct 1st between 3pm and 8pm. Bad weather would result in filming on Wednesday Oct 2nd or Thursday October 3rd.

For a few hours during filming on October 1st, Albany Street will be closed to traffic at the section between Dublin Street and Albany Lane/York Lane. In the movie, a building in Albany Street will feature as a hotel.

Production crews will need 50 per cent of the parking on Albany Street during filming. Traffic management staff at the junction with Albany Lane/York Lane will be able to guide motorists to remaining parking spaces within the closure area.

During preparation, some equipment vehicles will park on short stretches of Dublin Street and Albany Street. On filming day, there will be a greater number of vehicles arriving from later morning and they will park in parts of Albany Street, Dublin Street and Abercromby Place.

Schedule of Parking Restrictions

PREPARATION: Monday 30th September 2019, from 8.30am – 6pm the following day:

1. Albany Street between the corner of Dublin Street and no. 18 Albany Street – north side.

2. Dublin Street between the corner of Albany Street and no. 41 Dublin Street – east side.

PREPARATION & FILMING: Tuesday 1st October 2019, from 8.30am until approx. 9pm:

1. Dublin Street between the corner of Albany Street and Dublin Street Lane North – east side.

2. Dublin Street between the corner of Albany Street and Dublin Street Lane South – both sides.

From 10am:

3. Albany Street between the corner of Dublin Street and no. 20 Albany Street – south side.

From Noon:

4. Abercromby Place from Dublin Street for 65m – both sides.

REINSTATEMENT: Wednesday 2nd October 2019, from 8.30am – 6pm:

1. Albany Street between the corner of Dublin Street and no. 18 Albany Street – north side.

2. Dublin Street between the corner of Albany Street and no. 41 Dublin Street – east side.

Grassmarket and Victoria Street

Filming in the Grassmarket is scheduled to take place on Wednesday Oct 2nd between 7am and 11am.

Filming in Victoria Street is schedules to take place on Wednesday Oct 2nd from 10am-2pm and for a few hours only on Thursday, Oct 3rd in the period between 6:30pm and 5:30am.

In the event of bad weather, filming will be rescheduled to the following day and, if the bad weather persists, crews will be allowed to film for one final time on Friday, October 4th.

The scenes here will show people sitting outside a bar in the Grassmarket and a car driving along Victoria Street.

Again, filming will take place at night, this time on Victoria Street and crews say they will do everything they can to minimise disruption.

SCHEDULE OF PARKING RESTRICTIONS

*All restrictions will be removed at the earliest opportunity as soon as filming has been completed.

PARKING SUSPENSIONS & ROAD CLOSURES:

FILM EQUIPMENT:

Grassmarket: Tuesday 1st Oct to Wed 2nd Oct 2019 -12.30pm to 6.30pm

Grassmarket & Kings Stables Road to Lady Wynd: Tuesday 1st Oct to Wed 2nd Oct 2019 - 4:30pm to 6:30pm

VICTORIA STREET:

Wednesday 2nd Oct: 7am to 3pm approx. and Thursday 3rd Oct: 3pm to 5:30am approx.

ROAD CLOSURES

Victoria Street: Wednesday 2nd Oct: 10am to 2pm approx. and Thursday 3rd Oct: for 2-3hrs between 6:30pm to 5:30am approx.

Grassmarket Service Road: Partial closure between Castle Wynd South and Kings Stables Road between 7am and 11am.

*Please note that traffic management will guide deliveries in and out of West Bow.

Newhaven Lighthouse

Filming is scheduled to take place at Newhaven Lighthouse on Friday, Oct 4th between 6pm and 6am. In the event of bad weather, filming will be rescheduled to Monday, Oct 7th.

Again, filming will take place at night and the production team has assured residents that crews are experienced in filming in residential areas during anti-social hours Silent-running generators will be used and any lighting will be around the lighthouse.

A drone will also be used to film aerial shots of the harbour and pier. The drone will only be airborne for about an hour each night, for a few minutes at a time.

Parking will be temporarily restricted on Newhaven Place and Pier Place during filming and pedestrian access to the lighthouse pier will be restricted.

The scenes for the movie will show people looking out to sea from the lighthouse pier.

SCHEDULE OF PARKING RESTRICTIONS

*All restrictions will be removed at the earliest opportunity as soon as filming has been completed.

PARKING SUSPENSIONS:

1. Newhaven Place, both sides between Goosander Place and Sandpiper Road - 7.30am to 6.30pm - Thu 3 rd Oct to Sat 5 th Oct

2. Pier Place, section of parking bays on north (harbour) side of road - 7.30am to 8.30am - Fri 4 th to Sat 5 th Oct