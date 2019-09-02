Family pay tribute to Edinburgh dad Jason Brand who died during Tour O The Borders race

A father of two from Edinburgh who was tragically killed in a national cycle event on the weekend has been officially named as Jason Brand.

The 49-year-old, was taking part in the Tour O The Borders event when he suffered a fatal crash around 20 miles from Selkirk.

Emergency services were called to a road near Megget Reservoir at around 9.40am after Jason came off his bicycle and sustained serious injuries.

A father of two from Edinburgh who was tragically killed in a national cycle event on the weekend has been officially named as Jason Brand.

No other persons or competitors were involved and, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Jason was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Jason’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of our beloved Jason, husband, son, brother, uncle and father of two. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We would like to ask for privacy to grieve at this difficult time.”

The organisers of the race posted on Facebook: “It is with the deepest regret that we announce the death of a participant at Tour O The Borders closed road cycling sportive (Sunday 1st September 2019).

“Next of kin have been informed. No further information is available at this point but we expect Police Scotland to issue a statement in due course.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the rider at this tragic time.”

An investigation by Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision remains underway.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has information which may be relevant, and has not yet contacted police is urged to call 101 and quote incident number 1168 of 1st September 2019.