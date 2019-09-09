Fast and Furious 9: Full list of Monday road closures as filming in Edinburgh enters week two

Have your say

EIGHT capital roads remain closed on Monday as filming for the latest chapter in the Fast and Furious film series continues in Edinburgh.

The blockbuster film series, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and John Cena, began shooting in the Capital on Friday.

Monday marks the start of the second week of filming for the latest installment in the Fast franchise.

Saturday saw West Parliament Square, Parliament Square and St Giles Street close in their entirety from 6am until 10pm on Wednesday, September 11.

And on Sunday the High Street - from Lawnmarket to Cockburn Street - and George IV Bridge to the High Street shut to vehicles from 6am until 10pm on Tuesday, September 10.

Waterloo Place and parts of Calton Road were closed from last Monday morning to allow film crews the opportunity to prepare the Capital's streets for high octane action sequences.

West College Street and South College Street were shut from 6am on Friday morning as filming officially got underway.

Both streets will remain closed to traffic until 10pm on Monday, September 23, although local access to the Festival Theatre loading bays on South College Street will be allowed.

Calton Road is shut from Calton Hill to the entrance of Waverley Gate car park until 10pm on Thursday, September 12, as is Waterloo Place.

The four-week filming schedule will involve close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot - one of the largest to ever take place in the city.

A total of 52 roads are set to be closed during the course of filming, which is currently slated to last until Sunday, September 22.

On Sunday afternoon, Fast star Ludacris, who portrays Tej Parker in the series, was spotted on a sightseeing trip around the Capital.

The actor and rapper, real name Chris Bridges, posted for a photo on Instagram while posing in front of the Scott Monument.

A full list of road closures can be found here.