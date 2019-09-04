Fast and Furious 9: Full list of Thursday's road closures as filming continues in Edinburgh

TWO city centre streets will remain closed to traffic on Thursday as the final preparations for filming on the latest chapter in the Fast and Furious series are put in place.

Stars including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Chris 'Ludacris’ Bridges are set to be among those filming high octane action on the streets of the city for Fast and Furious 9, set for release in 2020.

Waterloo Place and Calton Road remain shut off to motorists until 10pm on Thursday, September 12 to allow the final filming set up to be put in place ahead of the cameras starting to roll on Friday.

Waterloo Place will be closed in its entirety except for local access from Regent Road to Calton Hill from Monday morning until 10pm on Thursday, September 12.

Calton Road is also set to shut from Calton Hill to the entrance of Waverley Gate Gate car park until 10pm on the same date. Access to the entrance to the Waverley Gate car park to New Street from Calton Road is also set to be "restricted" from Friday.

Additionally, West College Street and South College Street will close from 6am on Friday morning as filming officially gets underway.

A total of 52 roads are set to be closed during the course of filming, which is currently slated to last until Sunday, September 22.

A full list of road closures can be found here.