Fast and Furious 9: Full list of Wednesday road closures as filming continues in Edinburgh

TWO major Capital streets will stay closed to traffic on Wednesday as preparations for filming on the latest installment in the Fast and Furious series continues.

Waterloo Place and Calton Road remain shut off to motorists until 10pm on Thursday, September 12 to allow the final filming set up to be put in place ahead of the cameras starting to roll on Friday.

Stars including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Chris 'Ludacris’ Bridges are set to be among those filming high octane action on the streets of the city.

Waterloo Place will be closed in its entirety except for local access from Regent Road to Calton Hill from Monday morning until 10pm on Thursday, September 12.

Calton Road is also set to shut from Calton Hill to the entrance of Waverley Gate Gate car park until 10pm on the same date. Access to the entrance to the Waverley Gate car park to New Street from Calton Road is also set to be "restricted" from Friday.

Additionally, West College Street and South College Street will close from 6am on Friday morning as filming officially gets underway.

Filming for the newest chapter in the series will involve nearly 800 crew members and has been billed as "one of the largest and most complex shoots ever" to film in Edinburgh's historic Old and New towns.

A total of 52 roads are set to be closed during the course of filming, which is currently slated to last until Sunday, September 22.

A full list of road closures can be found here.