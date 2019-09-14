Fast and Furious 9: Full list of weekend road closures as filming for action blockbuster continues in Edinburgh

Have your say

LARGE parts of Edinburgh's city centre are set to be sealed off to traffic over the weekend to allow for filming of action blockbuster Fast and Furious 9.

Busy thoroughfares including George Street will be subjected to road closures on Sunday, while traffic measures remain in place in other parts of the Capital.

Filming is slated to finish in the Capital on September 23.

Filming for the Hollywood action blockbuster, starring the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron and Tyrese Gibson, started last week, with the closure of several roads to vehicles.

George Street, from Frederick Street to Hanover Street, Frederick Street, from Rose Street to Thistle Street, Charlotte Square and North Charlotte Street will be closed off to traffic from 9:30am-4pm on Sunday and Monday.

Sections of George Street, from Frederick Street to Hanover Street, Castle Street, from Rose Street to George Street and North Castle Street, from George Street to Hill Street will also be closed from 6am-10pm on Sunday.

Cockburn Street, which closed in its entirety on Thursday, is set to reopen on Sunday evening from 10pm.

However, pedestrian closures on the street will also be in place on Saturday from 8am until 6pm.

South and West College Street will remain closed for the duration of filming and will only fully reopen from 10pm on September 23.

The four-week filming schedule will involve close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot.

A full list of road closures can be found here.