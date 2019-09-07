Fast and Furious 9: Full list of weekend road closures in Edinburgh as filming continues

MOTORISTS in the city centre are being warned to be wary of several road closures over the weekend as filming for the latest installment of the Fast and Furious series continues in the Capital.

The blockbuster film series, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and John Cena, began shooting in the Capital on Friday, however crews have been on hand since Monday morning to prepare filming locations.

Crews were spotted setting up filming locations on Monday morning.

Saturday will see West Parliament Square, Parliament Square and St Giles Street close in their entirety from 6am until 10pm on Wednesday, September 11.

And on Sunday the High Street - from Lawnmarket to Cockburn Street - and George IV Bridge to the High Street will be closed off to vehicles from 6am until 10pm on Tuesday, September 10.

Waterloo Place and parts of Calton Road were closed from Monday morning to allow film crews the opportunity to prepare the Capital's streets for high octane action sequences.

West College Street and South College Street were shut from 6am on Friday morning as filming officially got underway.

Waterloo Place was one of the first streets to be closed as production got underway.

Both streets will remain closed to traffic until 10pm on Monday, September 23, although local access to the Festival Theatre loading bays on South College Street will be allowed.

Calton Road is shut from Calton Hill to the entrance of Waverley Gate Gate car park until 10pm on Thursday, September 12, as is Waterloo Place.

Access to the entrance to the Waverley Gate car park to New Street from Calton Road is also set to be "restricted" from Friday.

The four-week filming schedule will involve close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot - one of the largest to ever take place in the city.

A total of 52 roads are set to be closed during the course of filming, which is currently slated to last until Sunday, September 22.

A full list of road closures can be found here.