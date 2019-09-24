Fast and Furious 9: High-octane footage shows car stunts being filmed in Edinburgh's West End

This dramatic footage shows Fast and Furious 9 stunts being filmed in Edinburgh's West End.

Shot by Gary Fox on Monday, the high-octane footage shows a sooped up car race out of a busy West End junction before spinning on the spot and coming to a standstill facing the opposite direction.

High-octane footage shows car stunts being filmed in Edinburgh's New Town. PICS: Gary Fox Photography

Photos of a yellow 'Lothian Parcel Services' van were also shared from the set, a vehicle that is becoming fairly familiar around the city and is sure to play a part in the new installment of the franchise, along with shots of crew on Melville Street.

The ninth film, whuich is due for release in 2020, has been filming around several parts of the city throughout September, with stars such as Vin Diesel caught on camera belting out the national anthem on the Royal Mile and actor and singer Ludacris spotting on Instagram buying a chippy supper with an Irn Bru chaser at the Fishmarket in Newhaven.

Tyrese Gibson also took no chances of bad luck affecting his filming schedule for the Hollywood blockbuster - by spitting on the Heart of Midlothian.

Photos show large film crews on the streets of Edinburgh. PIC: Gary Fox Photography

This isn't the first time that an adrenaline-fuelled stunt has been caught on camera while filming has been taking place in the Capital.

Video footage emerged earlier in September of a stunt person in harness readying himself to leap more than 40 feet from a window on to a double decker Edinburgh tour bus.

Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Gibson all took the time to thank locals earlier in the month, film bosses and the city council after taking over the Capital's streets to film sequences over the past month.

A yellow 'Lothian' delivery truck could be seen on set, similar to ones already used in filming.. PIC: Gary Fox Photography