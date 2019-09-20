Fast and Furious 9: List of Friday and weekend road closures as filming takes place in Edinburgh

Have your say

A SERIES of road closures are planned for today and over the weekend as filming of the latest in the Fast and Furious series continues in the Capital.

Today, two roads - West College Street and South College Street - are closed to traffic, except for local access to the Festival Theatre loading bays.

The blockbuster movie is being filmed over four weeks in the Capital.

On Saturday, Regent Road will be shut - except local access - from 6am until 10pm and Cowgate will be closed from 5am until 12pm.

There will be short, temporary closures of Queens Drive (from Broad Pavement car park to Holyrood Park Road), Holyrood Park Road (in its entirety) and Dalkeith Road (from Holyrood Park Road to East Preston Street) beyween 9am and 5pm.

And East Preston Street, West Preston Street, Summerhall Place, Summerhall, Hope Park Crescent, Buccleuch Street, Chapel Street, Potterow, Teviot Place, Forrest Road, Bristo Place will all be closed from 9am until 5pm.

On Sunday, Mound Place, Ramsay Lane and The Mound will be shut from 6am until 1pm and short, temporary closures will take place on Market Street (from The Mound 50 metres eastwards) and North Bank Street during the same period.

Also closing will be St Stephen Street (from St Vincent Place to Clarence Street) and St Vincent Place (from Great King Street to St Stephen Street) from 6am on Sunday until 10pm on Monday.

Cockburn Street will be closed to pedestrians from 8am to 6pm on Sunday.

Hollywood blockbuster Fast and Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, is due out next year.

A full list of road closures is available here.

