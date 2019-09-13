Fast and Furious 9: List of Friday road closures as filming takes place in Edinburgh

Have your say

COCKBURN Street will remain closed to traffic on Friday as filming for the latest in the Fast and Furious series continues in Edinburgh.

The historic thoroughfare is the only major closure on Friday following almost two weeks of filming for the blockbuster series.

The street, which initially closed in its entirety on Thursday, is set to reopen on Sunday evening from 10pm.

Pedestrian closures will also be in place on Saturday from 8am until 6pm.

South and West College Street will remain closed for the duration of filming and will only fully reopen from 10pm on September 23.

George Street is to be subjected to closures over the weekend.

The four-week filming schedule will involve close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot.

A full list of road closures is available here.