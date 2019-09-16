Fast and Furious 9: List of Monday road closures as filming takes place in Edinburgh

FILMING for the latest in the Fast and Furious series continues in Edinburgh today with several streets in the city centre closed to traffic.

George Street will be closed from Frederick Street to Hanover Street until 10pm tomorrow, as will Castle Street (from Rose St to George Street) and North Castle Street (From George Street to Hill Street).

Filming for Fast and Furious 9 continues today

Traffic will also be subject to short temporary hold-ups on Frederick Street (from Rose Street to Thistle Street), the east leg of Charlotte Square and North Charlotte Street between 9:30am and 4pm.

West College Street will also be closed to traffic, along with South College Street, except for local access to the Festival Theatre loading bays.

Tomorrow, Chambers Street and Guthrie Street will be closed from 6am, reopening at 10pm on Wednesday.

The four-week filming schedule for the Hollywood blockbuster involves close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot.

A full list of road closures is available here.